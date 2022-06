How a disappointment for a Royal Family fan turned into a good deed for one Ontario community

Bruce Brown, who is known in his town of Warkworth, Ont. for his skills in pottery, wanted to send a mug to the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee. When he learned that wouldn’t be possible, he chose to raffle off his masterpiece and donate the proceeds to people in need. Take a look at the response from the community.