Poilievre has been on the wrong side of big issues, Patrick Brown says

Rosemary Barton Live speaks with Patrick Brown, a Conservative Party leadership candidate and mayor of Brampton, Ont. More than 600,000 Canadians have signed up to be members of the Conservative Party, and Pierre Poilievre is the perceived front-runner, but Brown says his competitor has been on the wrong side of important issues.