Front Burner24:03Solving the mysteries of long COVID

Solving the mysteries of long COVID

  • 8 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 24:03

Shortness of breath, fatigue and brain fog. Those are just some of the symptoms that many COVID long-haulers are still facing, even months after they first caught the virus. According to studies on the condition, one-third of people who’ve had COVID-19 could develop long-term problems related to the virus. Today, Dr. Priya Duggal, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, talks about the research she’s doing into the impacts of long COVID, who’s most likely to get it and why some people don’t take it seriously.

