Boris Johnson survives ‘partygate,’ for now

Radio

Duration 20:14

On Monday evening, the U.K. Conservative Party held a vote to determine whether it should oust its leader, Boris Johnson. More than 40 per cent of his own MPs voted against him. This, after a damning report from senior civil servant Sue Gray, which added to a long list of revelations about the so-called ‘partygate’ scandal. The report details several parties with dozens of participants, excess drinking and physical altercations at 10 Downing Street — all during the height of COVID-19 restrictions in Britain. Today, CBC foreign correspondent Chris Brown brings us up to speed on Johnson’s scandals, and what this vote means for his leadership moving forward.