Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner20:14Boris Johnson survives ‘partygate,’ for now

Boris Johnson survives ‘partygate,’ for now

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 20:14

On Monday evening, the U.K. Conservative Party held a vote to determine whether it should oust its leader, Boris Johnson. More than 40 per cent of his own MPs voted against him. This, after a damning report from senior civil servant Sue Gray, which added to a long list of revelations about the so-called ‘partygate’ scandal. The report details several parties with dozens of participants, excess drinking and physical altercations at 10 Downing Street — all during the height of COVID-19 restrictions in Britain. Today, CBC foreign correspondent Chris Brown brings us up to speed on Johnson’s scandals, and what this vote means for his leadership moving forward.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:23

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control

CBC News

14 hours ago
Duration 0:54

Treasure hoard found in newly discovered shipwrecks near Colombia

CBC News

14 hours ago
Duration 2:10

Canadian, 17, accused of threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event

CBC News

21 hours ago
Duration 2:01

Jacob Hoggard found guilty of sexually assaulting Ottawa woman, acquitted on 2 other charges

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:35

Trail cameras catch grizzly bears in area with wild horses

CBC News Calgary

4 days ago

now