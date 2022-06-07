Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner26:11Why conspiracies surround the World Economic Forum

Why conspiracies surround the World Economic Forum

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 26:11

The World Economic Forum, and its annual summit for the rich and powerful in Davos, Switzerland, have long been targeted by criticism from the left. But since the start of the pandemic, the forum has become a huge concern for many people on the right, including those who view the WEF as shadowy puppet masters at the centre of a complex web of conspiracy theories. Today, journalist Justin Ling — host of the CBC podcasts The Flame Throwers and The Village — joins us to unpack many of those conspiracy theories, and examine the potential consequences of mainstream Canadian politicians amplifying suspicions about the organization.

