New and notable podcasts for June

Radio

Duration 53:53

This week on Podcast Playlist, we listen to the best new bingeable shows. Francis Plourde hosts season 3 of CBC Podcasts’ The Village. This latest exploration takes us to Montreal, as a killer lurks in the shadows of the AIDS crisis. Leah sits down with Francis to discuss the making of the podcast, and what it was like to interview LGBTQ activists who lived during the height of that time. Plus: For 25 seasons, The Oprah Winfrey Show was a staple of daytime television. But how did Oprah become the cultural icon that we know her as today? On a new podcast called Oprahdemics, two historians look at how the “Queen of Talk” has shaped pop culture as we know it today. All that and more, this week on Podcast Playlist. Featuring: The Village: The Montreal Murders, Oprahdemics, Verified, Ukraine Stories, Best Laid Plans. For more info and links to all these podcasts, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.