Quebec adopts Bill 96 French-language reforms amid concerns

CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton speaks with Mathieu Lévesque, the CAQ MNA and parliamentary assistant to Quebec's justice minister, and Quebec Liberal MP Anthony Housefather about the province's contentious Bill 96. It is meant to protect the French language, but many feel the bill is impeding the rights of anglophones, allophones and Indigenous communities.