How Canada's hot housing market kept it from making hot ramen noodles

Radio

Duration 9:02

Canadian politicians and business leaders are often extolling the virtues of diversifying the economy and attracting jobs to this country. But for some businesses, getting the capital to build up jobs domestically can be difficult. Anis Heydari spoke to an entrepreneur who hit that roadblock when he tried building a high protein, plant-based ramen noodle factory in Canada.