The Best Podcasts of 2022 (So far)

Radio

Duration 53:58

We’re almost halfway through 2022 and it's an exciting year for podcasts. This year has had a lot of great releases already, which is why we want to reflect on some of the podcasts we've loved so far. This week, we’ll hear the best podcasts so far this year, as picked by our team. Featuring: Sweet Bobby | Let's Make A Sci-Fi | Chameleon: Wild Boys | Ghost Church | The Experiment For links and more info on all these podcasts, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.