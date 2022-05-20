Thunder Bay man Ben Thompson just shattered the world deadlift record | CBC.ca Loaded
Thunder Bay man Ben Thompson just shattered the world deadlift record
5 days ago
Ben Thompson just won his second world deadlift championship, lifting over 1,200 lbs.
The Thunder Bay man has been lifting weights since 15, and he's only getting stronger.
Thompson joined Jonathan Pinto on Up North to tell his story.