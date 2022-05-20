Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North7:48Thunder Bay man Ben Thompson just shattered the world deadlift record

Thunder Bay man Ben Thompson just shattered the world deadlift record

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:48

Ben Thompson just won his second world deadlift championship, lifting over 1,200 lbs. The Thunder Bay man has been lifting weights since 15, and he's only getting stronger. Thompson joined Jonathan Pinto on Up North to tell his story.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:17

'What are we doing?' U.S. Senator asks after Texas school shooting

CBC News

6 hours ago
Duration 0:57

Drone video shows extent of storm damage in Uxbridge, Ont.

News

10 hours ago
Duration 0:41

Helicopter footage shows storm aftermath in Ottawa

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:28

Ontario community in shock after devastating storm ravages town

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:22

Powwow dance ends in marriage proposal

CBC News

3 days ago

now