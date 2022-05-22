Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: Toulouse

Live in
2 days

HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: Toulouse

HSBC Rugby 7s teams go head to head from Toulouse, France.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:04

Suspected monkeypox cases detected in Canada amid global outbreak

The National

18 hours ago
Duration 2:05

B.C. cities hit with disturbing wave of teen violence

The National

19 hours ago
Duration 0:13

B.C. woman forced to think fast to rescue goose from eagle

CBC News BC

22 hours ago
Duration 1:55

Experts warn homebuyers to protect themselves in cooling market

The National

3 days ago

now