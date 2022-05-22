Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Doc Project27:00The Stump

The Stump

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:00

Two guys head out for a canoe paddle one evening after work, near downtown Edmonton. On the bank of the river, something peeks out… and they can’t believe what they are seeing. It’s a tree stump, but it’s also a rock. They have just discovered an ancient, petrified piece of Edmonton's history. An artifact that is 70-million years old. They begin the journey to get the stump out, so the world can see and enjoy this ancient piece of natural history, and as roadblocks arise, their determination only grows. (This episode was originally broadcast January, 2021)

