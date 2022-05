For the Love of Parks

Radio

Duration 49:00

Our passion for parks has only grown during the past two pandemic years. In For the Love of Parks, host Adrienne Lamb explores the effect our Canadian green spaces have on us, and our effect on them. We’ll meet a Vancouver doctor prescribing time in nature, take a hike through Toronto's Rouge National Urban Park, and we’ll look at the cost of this skyrocketing use and the strain it is putting on our fragile ecosystems.