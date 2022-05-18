Thunder Bay tea company inks deal with industry giant David's Tea

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North6:13Thunder Bay tea company inks deal with industry giant David's Tea

  • 2 days ago
Tea horse, an Indigenous-owned business in Thunder Bay, has been using wild rice in a special artisinal tea blend, and the industry has noticed. Denise Atkinson, the co-founder of Tea Horse, joined Up North host Jonathan Pinto to talk about the exciting new development.

