Ontario Votes 2022: Waterloo candidates on housing, climate change and long-term care

Radio

Duration 34:38

One Waterloo candidate - Catherine Fife of the NDP - attended a panel discussion hosted by CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Craig Norris to talk about top issues in the provincial election. Two other candidates were unable to attend the panel and agreed to one-on-one interviews: Shefaza Esmail of the Green party and Jennifer Tuck of the Liberals. Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Aitken declined the invitation to the panel and a one-on-one interview. Also running in this riding are: Peter House of the Electoral Reform Party, Benjamin Hufnagel of the Ontario Party, Christian Shingiro of the Communist Party and Volodymyr Voznyuk of the New Blue Party.