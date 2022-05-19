Dr. Peter Lin on the rise in severe cases of hepatitis in children and the possible cause

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Morning Edition - K-W9:21Dr. Peter Lin on the rise in severe cases of hepatitis in children and the possible cause

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:21

Hepatitis has been in the news lately, as scientists try to understand what is behind some unexplained cases of severe hepatitis in children. Dr. Peter Lin talks about what science says about the possible link to COVID-19.

