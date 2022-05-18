Ontario Votes 2022: Kitchener Centre candidates on housing, climate change and education

Three Kitchener Centre candidates attended a panel discussion hosted by CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Craig Norris to talk about top issues in the provincial election. In attendance were: Laura Mae Lindo of the NDP, Wayne Mak of the Green party and Kelly Steiss of the Liberals. Progressive Conservative candidate Jim Schmidt declined the invitation. Also running in this riding is Peter Beimers of the New Blue Party.