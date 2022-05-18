Jack White wants you to revere the art you love

Radio

Duration 1:09:16

The way you listen to music is always changing, but Jack White wants to go back to basics. From The White Stripes to The Raconteurs to his solo work, he’s always been extremely intentional with how his music is taken in, which is something you can really sense with his love of vinyl and no-phone policy at his shows. Here’s the thing, these aren’t gimmicks for Jack — he simply wants you to have reverence for the art you love. Tom Power flew down to Jack’s Third Man Records warehouse in Nashville to talk about his new albums, what reverence for art looks like to him and what you might be able to gain by listening to your next album with a similar reverence.