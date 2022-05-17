Algonquin Avenue Public School: The Community Arts and Heritage Project (CAHEP) | CBC.ca Loaded
Superior Morning6:02Algonquin Avenue Public School: The Community Arts and Heritage Project (CAHEP)
Algonquin Avenue Public School: The Community Arts and Heritage Project (CAHEP)
17 hours ago
Radio
Duration 6:02
Mary-Jean Cormier takes us to Algonquin Avenue Public School where students were getting creative with clay yesterday.
It's part of a community arts program that's been running for the past two years -- for a large part virtually.
But it's now back in-person.