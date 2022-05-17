Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning6:02Algonquin Avenue Public School: The Community Arts and Heritage Project (CAHEP)

Algonquin Avenue Public School: The Community Arts and Heritage Project (CAHEP)

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:02

Mary-Jean Cormier takes us to Algonquin Avenue Public School where students were getting creative with clay yesterday. It's part of a community arts program that's been running for the past two years -- for a large part virtually. But it's now back in-person.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:55

Experts warn homebuyers to protect themselves in cooling market

The National

19 hours ago
Duration 0:30

Mother describes shock of being reported to youth protection services

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:52

Johnny Hockey pots OT winner as Flames eliminate Stars

Hockey

2 days ago
Duration 4:01

Simu Liu opens 2022 Juno Awards: 'I am Canadian'

News

2 days ago
Duration 6:28

Ten dead in Buffalo mass shooting police call racially motivated hate crime

CBC News

2 days ago

now