Percussion

You’re going to hear lots of drummers getting wicked on today’s special edition of Frequencies. Today we are giving the drummers some…Respect! We’ll introduce you to a Trinidadian jazz musician whose sound features a drumming style that was invented when the British banned drumming in that country; A piece from a group of queer diasporic Filipinas who are keeping an ancient musical tradition from the Phillipines alive by mixing it with punk and R&B; and a band from Vancouver who are putting their spin on a sound that originated in the fields of Punjab… Featured artists include: Tony Allen, Cindy Blackman, Pantayo, Michael Brun, Lakou Mizik, Kasiva Mutua, OKAN, Shivkumar Sharma & Zakir Hussain and more…

