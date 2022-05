Ontario Votes 2022: Kitchener South-Hespeler candidates talk affordability, housing, climate change and LTC

Radio

Duration 32:49

Three Kitchener South-Hespeler candidates attended a panel discussion hosted by CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Craig Norris to talk about top issues in the provincial election. In attendance were: Ismail Mohamed for the Liberals, Joanne Weston for the NDP and David Weber for the Green party. Progressive Conservative candidate Jess Dixon declined the invitation. Also running in this riding are David Gillies of the Ontario Party and John Teat of the New Blue.