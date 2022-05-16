Meet the owner of a brand new Caribbean store in Dartmouth

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS7:30Meet the owner of a brand new Caribbean store in Dartmouth

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:30

Shawn Montique has opened Gloria's International Grocery Store in Dartmouth, where he's selling Caribbean food and products. Shawn, who is originally from Jamaica, tested the waters for his new business by selling spices from his car. He talks about how his business took off from there.

