Aitchison: 'The tone of politics in Ottawa has been degrading for decades'
Aitchison: 'The tone of politics in Ottawa has been degrading for decades'
1 hour ago
Duration 8:51
Conservative leadership candidate Scott Aitchison speaks to CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton. He raised concerns about the tone of the Conservative leadership debate. He's pitching himself to voters as the candidate to put an end to divisive rhetoric within his party and Canadian politics.