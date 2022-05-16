Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Columnists from CBC Radio3:53Consumer tips for the birds

Consumer tips for the birds

  • 9 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 3:53

The sound of bird song is filling the air as the spring migration continues. But the sad reality is, that chorus gets a little fainter every year with many bird populations in rapid decline. As usual, conservationists are reminding people of the everyday things they can do to protect birds. But now, there's a new push to get people thinking about how they shop, and the impact some simple purchases can have. CBC's Blair Sanderson reports.

