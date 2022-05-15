Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cost of Living8:08Are mobile homes the way to get into Canada's pricey housing market?

Are mobile homes the way to get into Canada's pricey housing market?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:08

Trailer parks are the OG of affordable housing. I mean, where else can you find a three-bedroom home with two baths for less than $200,000?!! Danielle Nerman explains why moving into one could be the best financial decision you'll ever make. Just don't call it a trailer park.[MEDIA]

