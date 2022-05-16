Ontario Votes 2022: Cambridge candidates talk housing, climate change and cost of living

Duration 41:52

Three Cambridge candidates attended a panel discussion hosted by CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Craig Norris to talk about top issues in the provincial election. On the panel were Carla Johnson of the Green Party, Marjorie Knight of the NDP and Surekha Shenoy of the Liberals. Not in attendance were Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell and New Blue candidate Belinda Karahalios.