Like Tinder, but my parents swipe right

Radio

Duration 27:00

Pooja Joshi is an independent woman in her thirties – she has her own place, can assemble IKEA furniture, and change a flat tire if she needs to. While she doesn’t actually need a husband, she would like a romantic partner to share her life with. Pooja’s parents have been urging her to marry for years. So when she tells them she’s willing to let them get involved in finding the right match, they don’t hesitate. We follow along as Pooja signs up to an Indian matchmaking website, where her parents do the swiping.