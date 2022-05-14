Ancient oyster mounds, seagrass’ sweet secret, saving the Mekong delta, reading minds to produce sound and next-gen COVID-19 vaccines

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quirks and Quarks54:00Ancient oyster mounds, seagrass’ sweet secret, saving the Mekong delta, reading minds to produce sound and next-gen COVID-19 vaccines

Oyster shell mountains show history of sustainable Indigenous fisheries; Seagrass is hiding a submerged sweet CO2 secret; Saving the Mekong delta in six (not) easy steps; Researchers can read a bird’s brain to tell what it’s about to sing; The first COVID-19 vaccines were a medical miracle – the next ones could be even better.

