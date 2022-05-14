Oyster shell mountains show history of sustainable Indigenous fisheries | CBC.ca Loaded
Oyster shell mountains show history of sustainable Indigenous fisheries
Oyster shell mountains show history of sustainable Indigenous fisheries
At sites around the world ancient people disposed of oyster shells in piles that, over many hundreds of years, reached meters high. In a new study published in the journal Nature, a team of archaeologists including Torben Rick examined these massive oyster shell piles around the world and found that they revealed a history of sustainable oyster harvesting practices that modern scientists think we can learn from.