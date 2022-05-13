Hear about a Justice Action Plan in development for African Nova Scotians | CBC.ca Loaded
Information Morning - NS
Duration 8:18
Hear about a Justice Action Plan in development for African Nova Scotians
10 hours ago
Duration 8:18
African Nova Scotians are getting a chance to have their say on issues related to justice.
Sixteen consultations are rolling out across the province, to talk about the African Nova Scotian Justice Action Plan. Micah MacIsaac with Nova Scotia's Department of Justice tells us more.