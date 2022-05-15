Hidden History: Part 1

Radio

Duration 26:09

"if you ask the average Islander, they will have no idea what you mean - day school." Three survivors share their accounts of the Indian Day School on Lennox Island First Nation, and seek healing and justice, in Part 1 of a documentary by CBC PEI's Jessica Doria Brown. This story contains distressing details. including personal accounts of abuse. It may be triggering to people who have lived through similar experiences. There is a national crisis line for anyone affected by residential and day schools available 24/7: 1-866-925-4419.