Embrace your inner theatre kid with these performance podcasts

Radio

Duration 53:22

If video killed the radio star, then podcasts sparked a resurrection of audio storytelling. From the stage to your ears, we're taking a trip to the theatre this week and putting live performance podcasts in the limelight. Even in a pandemic, the show must go on. Social distancing temporarily put a pause on live events, but arts workers used the opportunity to get creative. We'll hear part of the play "Cast Iron," a co-production between Toronto's Factory Theatre and Obsidian Theatre Company. It follows the story of a Barbadian woman who is haunted by the ghosts of her past. This version was produced just for audio, with sound effects performed live by a Foley artist. Plus: you may know Tony Shaloub from his work in film and TV, but we'll hear his comedic turn as a clam in therapy to work up the courage to come out of his shell. In the tragic vein, we've got a snippet of playwright David Yee's "Carried Away on the Crest of a Wave." It weaves together nine different stories of the deadliest known tsunami in human history. Let's get this show on the road! Podcasts featured: Playing On Air, Cast Iron, Listen To This Presents The Wrong Bashir, PlayME, and Audiomoves. For more info and links to everything on this week's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.