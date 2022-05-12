Dr. Seema Marwaha on advances in organ donation that could save lives

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Morning Edition - K-W7:01Dr. Seema Marwaha on advances in organ donation that could save lives

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:01

More than 4,400 Canadians are awaiting an organ transplant. While the rate of organ donation is increasing in Canada, some patients still face a significant barrier to receiving an organ because their blood type does not match the available organ. Dr. Seema Marwaha talks about new research that could help.

