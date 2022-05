Auger-Aliassime completes impressive comeback at Italian Open

Sports

Duration 4:13

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal lost the opening set of his second-round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and was treated for an injury before coming all the way back to win 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 on Tuesday. He advanced to the round of 16 at the Italian Open in Rome.