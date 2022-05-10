A tale of two lakes and two anglers.The CBC's Amy Hadley brings us another story of climate change impacts in the northwest ...

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning7:46A tale of two lakes and two anglers.The CBC's Amy Hadley brings us another story of climate change impacts in the northwest ...

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:46

This makes it personal” That’s what we’re calling a series we’re rolling out this spring, about how people are seeing, and feeling climate change in the northwest. Today, CBC Thunder Bay producer Amy Hadley is back with a tale of two lakes, and two fishermen. We begin in early April, at Fort William First Nation, on a frozen Lake Superior.

