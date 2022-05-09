Skip to Main Content
The Sleeping Giant will get a wake-up call come fall...the Wake the Giant music festival is set to make a loud return to the stage on September 17th.

The Wake the Giant Music festival will light up the waterfront once again. Organizers say the event that celebrates inclusivity and Indigenous culture will make a loud return to the stage on September 17. The lineup for the event was announced on Friday on the waterfront. Greg Chomut is an organizer for Wake the Giant and he spoke with the CBC's Mary-Jean Cormier.

