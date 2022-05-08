Why Atlantic Canada is banking on the return of tourists | CBC.ca Loaded
Why Atlantic Canada is banking on the return of tourists
No part of Canada took COVID-19 lockdowns more seriously than the Atlantic provinces. But they are also among the most dependent on tourism for their economic livelihood.
James Murray looks at what they lost and what they're hoping to regain by throwing open their doors again.