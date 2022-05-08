Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living8:53Why Atlantic Canada is banking on the return of tourists

Why Atlantic Canada is banking on the return of tourists

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:53

No part of Canada took COVID-19 lockdowns more seriously than the Atlantic provinces. But they are also among the most dependent on tourism for their economic livelihood. James Murray looks at what they lost and what they're hoping to regain by throwing open their doors again.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:03

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial highlights public opinion concerns

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:03

Blue Jays fan gifts home-run catch to young Yankees fan

The National

2 days ago
Duration 3:09

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge meets with fans after emotional home-run baseball exchange

Baseball

2 days ago
Duration 0:55

U.S. comedian Dave Chappelle attacked during performance

News

3 days ago
Duration 2:03

Watching Jeopardy! with Mattea Roach’s family

The National

3 days ago

now