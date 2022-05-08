The return of the resource mega-project | CBC.ca Loaded
The last decade was littered with scrapped energy projects (Teck Frontier Mine and Northern Gateway Pipeline — we hardly knew ya).
Could the approval of the Bay du Nord offshore oil project be a sign that things are changing? Paul Haavardsrud asks oil industry analyst Rory Johnston what the approval might mean for the future of other mega-projects.