Cost of Living9:12The return of the resource mega-project

The return of the resource mega-project

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:12

The last decade was littered with scrapped energy projects (Teck Frontier Mine and Northern Gateway Pipeline — we hardly knew ya). Could the approval of the Bay du Nord offshore oil project be a sign that things are changing? Paul Haavardsrud asks oil industry analyst Rory Johnston what the approval might mean for the future of other mega-projects.

