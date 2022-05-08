Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project27:16Anatomy of a Blended Family

Anatomy of a Blended Family

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:16

Julia Lipscombe and her husband's first-wife, Shannon Tyler, have a relationship neither anticipated: they are straight up friends. They spend most major holidays together, and even vacation together, along with their combined three kids and partners (including Shannon’s ex/ Julia’s husband). It’s the kind of harmonious relationship most blended families dream of… or raise a skeptical eyebrow at. Julia and Shannon know they’re lucky, but this friendship also took hard work. Last Spring, the two moms sat down to have a frank conversation about their unique relationship for the first time. This Mother’s Day, we hear their story.

