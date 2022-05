Painting workshop encourages Winnipeg youngsters to create the world they want to live in

Duration 1:46

After two years of COVID, one of the snowiest winters on record and with war raging in Ukraine, the members of 204 Neighbourhood Watch decided kids needed a reason to get together outside in the spirit of optimism. That's why on Thursday they hosted a painting workshop in Kinver Park where children were encouraged to paint the world they wanted to see.