Saskatoon Morning "Breaking the Curse" is a play that takes a closer look at menstruation

"Breaking the Curse" is a play that takes a closer look at menstruation

  9 hours
  • Radio
  Duration 8:51

It's not usually a topic of public conversation, but a new play about menstruation is bringing the real-life experiences of getting a period to the screen. Guest host Jennifer Quesnel speaks with playwright Rachel Walliser and actor Angela Christie about how the play came to be.

