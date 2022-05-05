"Breaking the Curse" is a play that takes a closer look at menstruation | CBC.ca Loaded
Saskatoon Morning8:51"Breaking the Curse" is a play that takes a closer look at menstruation
"Breaking the Curse" is a play that takes a closer look at menstruation
9 hours
Radio
Duration 8:51
It's not usually a topic of public conversation, but a new play about menstruation is bringing the real-life experiences of getting a period to the screen. Guest host Jennifer Quesnel speaks with playwright Rachel Walliser and actor Angela Christie about how the play came to be.