FutureNow gives post secondary students an opportunity to give snapshots of their research to elected MLAs

Treyton Zary presented his work on how Saskatchewan firms can respond to global supply chain issues resulting from climate change. Gavin Blondeau’s research looks at the idea of creating a more sustainable industrial area in the north of Saskatoon. They were just two of dozens of undergraduate students who showcased their work at the legislature yesterday, and speak with guest host Jennifer Quesnel about their research.

