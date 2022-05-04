Skip to Main Content
The Morning Edition - K-W15:00Voter Voices: These voters say long-term care, housing and affordability are top issues for them

Voter Voices: These voters say long-term care, housing and affordability are top issues for them

  • 11 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 15:00

On the first day of campaigning in the upcoming provincial election, three voters joined CBC K-W's The Morning Edition to talk about their top issues. They were John Newton, a voter in Cambridge, Yuvraj Walia, a voter in Richmond Hill and University of Waterloo student, and Emily Mininger, a voter in Guelph.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:03

Watching Jeopardy! with Mattea Roach’s family

The National

13 hours ago
Duration 2:32

Rick Mercer remembers roommate Guy Lafleur

News

1 day ago
Duration 0:58

Trapped residents emerge from Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:28

Insulted by a driver, then billed by Uber | Go Public

The National

3 days ago
Duration 2:02

Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach makes her parents proud

The National

5 days ago

now