Tai Asks Why31:00Why do we love junk food so much?

Why do we love junk food so much?

  • 6 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 31:00

Pizza, chips, gummy worms and wings — these are a few of Tai’s favourite things! He just can’t get enough of their sugary, fatty, salty goodness, even though he knows they’re not exactly good *for* you. But why does he find those foods so irresistible in the first place? In this episode, Tai unravels the science behind our food cravings and how companies use it to formulate products that hook us in. In this episode Tai talks to: - Yanina Pepino, associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Marion Nestle, Professor Emerita of Nutrition, Food Studies & Public Health at New York University - Malek Batal, professor of Public Health Nutrition at the University of Montreal

