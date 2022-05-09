FLASHBACK: Sports, meet true crime: podcasts about some of the biggest scandals in sports

Duration 53:48

This week, we're revisiting one of our favourite recent episodes from October, 2021. Even when they wow us in the ring, on the bar or on the field, the most awe-inspiring athletes are still human — and humans are messy. The world of sports is full of crime and scandal. More than enough to fill an entire episode! From dangerous errors to systemic racism, these podcasts pull back the curtain to reveal that sports stars — and the industries that support them — aren't always golden behind the scenes. First up, one of our favourite recent indie podcasts shows how in Olympic gymnastics precision is everything, and a small mistake can have life-altering consequences. Later, the podcast False Idol looks at the story of Oscar Pistorius, the once celebrated sprinter, and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot and killed. It explores hero worship, gender based violence, and Steenkamp's own life. And the name "Tiger Woods" might be the first thing you think of when someone says "sports scandal." What did the media get right and wrong when covering him? Podcasts featured: Blind Landing, Badlands: Sportsland, False Idol, All-American: Tiger Woods, Running Things with Donovan Bailey For links and more info on all the podcasts on this week's episode, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.