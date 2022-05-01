Skip to Main Content
Return of the comic-con! We beam into the convention centre

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:00

Fan expos and comic conventions are back in full force after a two-year hiatus. What does it mean to be face-to-face again for businesses and artists that attend? Plus, we look at the blurred lines around music copyright, and ask whether the fall of Netflix shares means we've finally hit "peak content"?

