Say, haven't I heard you somewhere before? Plagiarism lawsuits in music

Radio

Duration 5:06

Over the last few years, there has been an explosion of copyright lawsuits involving major recording artists. From Ed Sheeran to Dua Lipa to Justin Bieber, accusations of copy-catting keep coming up. But in a world where millions of songs are available online - how can similarities be avoided? Jennifer Keene talks to Canadian songwriters — one of whom is also a lawyer — about what's going on.