Are you still watching? Netflix — and its share price — stumble.

Netflix has transformed how we watch television and movies at home. But subscriber growth is stalling, and the stock is getting hammered. What does this mean for all the content we consume if Netflix is no longer a Silicon Valley tech darling? Paul Haavardsrud talks to Peter Labuza about whether a struggling Netflix is a sign that we've finally hit "peak content".