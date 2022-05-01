Comic and fan expos are back! Why face-to-face matters for the business of fandom

Live events — where tens of thousands of people cram together into a hall — are coming back after a two-year hiatus. This year's Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo featured hundreds of vendors and artists trying to sell their wares to fans in person. Anis Heydari beamed himself down to the fan expo to find out why being face-to-face still matters for these businesses