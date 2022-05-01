Fatherhood, Interrupted

Jirard Saddleback and Kwaku Frimpong are both proud fathers and they’re both trying to parent from behind bars. It’s estimated that around 450,000 children in Canada have a parent in prison, and that more than half of the men in prison are fathers. Yet until recently very little has been done to support these dads. Now a program for incarcerated fathers, called Dad Hero, is helping prisoners parent from behind bars, a win for their families and maybe for society in general. Jirard and Kwaku both signed up, and decided to share their stories.